WMC representation to Manipur Governor

IMPHAL, April 22: The World Meitei Council (WMC), Jiribam District Branch Committee, has submitted a representation to the Governor of Manipur, urging him to forward key railway-related demands to the Ministry of Railways.

Signed by K Ratan Singh, vice-president of the district branch, the memorandum highlights public concerns over the discontinuation of train services from Khongsang to Agartala and Vangaichungpao to Silchar.

The WMC stated that these cancellations have caused serious inconvenience to commuters and has slowed down socio-economic development in the region.

The council requested the resumption of these crucial routes and also raised concerns about the current early timing of the Vangaichungpao–Silchar service, calling for a commuter-friendly timetable.

In a forward-looking proposal, the WMC recommended introducing a new train service connecting Jiribam to Guwahati via Silchar.

They stressed that such a move would enhance access to trade, education, healthcare, and jobs for people in Jiribam and nearby areas.

The WMC then appealed to the Governor to take up these issues with the Ministry of Railways, stating that addressing them would promote inclusive development and uphold natural justice for the people of Manipur. (NNN)