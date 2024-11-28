23 C
Woman arrested in connection to ransacking lawmakers houses in Manipur

Over 30 people have been arrested so far 

IMPHAL, Nov 27:  A 46-year-old woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the vandalism at residences of MLAs and ministers in Imphal Valley on November 16, police said on Wednesday.

Mobs set fire to the residences of three BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley following the violence in Jiribam.

The violence had escalated after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11. Later, the bodies of these six persons were found.

Over 30 people have been arrested so far in connection with the mob attacks on the residences of the lawmakers.

The woman, Thingbaijam Sushila Devi, was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Meanwhile, an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) was arrested on charges of extortion in the Nambol area in the Bishnipur district, officials said.

Wairokpam Naoba Meitei was accused of extorting shop owners and local businesses. A two-wheeler was seized from him, police said. (PTI)

