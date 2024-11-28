23 C
Never deviated position on any matter relating to the ADC: UNC

SENAPATI, Nov 27: In the matter pertaining to the resolution adopted and recommended by the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) on October 14, 2024, for formation of a 20-member committee with 18 members to be selected from former Autonomous District Council (ADC) members, local self government experts, imminent intellectuals and two government nominees, the United Naga Council (UNC), while reiterating its “crystal clear” position to dispel from doubts arising out of the dissemination of information in public domain by the HAC, has said recently that it ”has never deviated its position on any matter relating to the ADC”

In a statement issued to Newmai News Network recently, the UNC said, “If one is not oblivious, the UNC has earlier declared the third amendment of ADC 2008 and The Manipur (Hill Areas) District Councils (sixth amendment) Act 2022 as null and void”.

While rejecting the said amendments, the UNC said that recommendation for nomination of adhoc committee by the HAC without any basis and provision is “all unbecoming and absurd”. (NNN)

