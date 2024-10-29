Woman assaulted, disrobed in public over alleged moral misconduct in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 28: Tripura Police have registered a case against eight individuals accused of disrobing and assaulting a woman in the Bagber area of Sepahijala district on allegations of moral misconduct.

- Advertisement -

According to police, the married woman was allegedly found in a compromising position with another man when she was forcefully dragged out of a room by a group of individuals, who then subjected her to inhumane assault.

Despite her attempts to cover herself, the assailants continued their attack, eventually tying her to a pole and torturing her in full view of the public.

Some members of the group recorded the incident on mobile phones. While the videos were not posted on social media, they were widely circulated via WhatsApp from Sunday onwards.

The victim lodged a formal complaint at the Kalamchoura police station on Sunday, leading to the registration of a case on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Police sources confirmed that seven to eight individuals were named in the complaint, most of whom are reportedly relatives of her husband, who is currently working abroad.

Kalamchoura police station officer-in-charge, Naru Gopal Deb, said, “We registered the case after the victim filed her complaint on Sunday. Most of the accused are related to her husband. In his absence, she reportedly became involved in a relationship with another man.”

When asked about arrests, Deb confirmed that an investigation is underway and that the accused will be apprehended soon.