Workshop on solar-based storages held in Kohima

DIMAPUR, Feb 28: A workshop on the uses and benefits of solar-based storages for the remote areas of Nagaland was organized by the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited under the DoNER ministry with support from the state directorate of horticulture in Kohima.

In the opening session, director of the state horticulture department, Meyasashi, highlighted the evolution of horticulture in Nagaland over the past 20 years. He noted the significant increase in surplus production of items such as pineapple, apples, oranges, bananas, and vegetables due to various initiatives and schemes implemented by the central and state government. He emphasized the need to address the challenges of marketing and preservation faced by the surplus production, particularly in the context of the perishable nature of fruits and vegetables.

The director also spoke on the importance of post-harvest management interventions and announced the department’s focus on exploring different technologies suitable for Nagaland to reduce post-harvest losses. He introduced the concept of utilizing solar energy for cold storage, water pumps, fruit dryers, etc., considering the frequent power fluctuations in remote areas of the state.

During the technical session, business officials from Ecozen Cold Storage Solutions, Abhirup Basak and Rohit Bhartwaj, elucidated the use and benefits of solar-based cold storage systems. Also, Anjal Kr Dutta, deputy general manager of Agribusiness at NERAMAC, conducted a special session on post-harvest management.

The workshop saw participation from farmers across the state, officials from the horticulture department and representatives from the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited, serving as resource persons. (NNN)

