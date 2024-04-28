WWF-India’s ‘City Nature Challenge’ reaches Arunachal, Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 27: WWF- India is inviting participants to submit photos of wild plants, animals and fungi from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh along with several Indian states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and New Delhi.

The 9th edition of ‘City Nature Challenge’ started from April 26 to 29. Out of 675 cities participating globally, 206 are from India.

Archita Baruah Bhattacharyya, State Coordinator, WWF-India Assam & Arunachal Pradesh State Office being the driving efforts states said, “CNC 2024 this year is outreached to entire North East States & WWF-India AAPSO kick started it in Assam Guwahati on Earth Day 22nd April through Community Radio & online CNC NE Orientation session.

We are thrilled to announce engagement of youth from various colleges and universities across Assam conducting Biobliz. In Assam we have two Cities – Digboi covering Tinsukia district & Guwahati for rest of Assam. From Guwahati , Gauhati University, Cotton University, SB Deorah College, Handique Girls’ College, schools and many more are participating and are uploading their findings. Likewise in Arunachal Pradesh we have Ziro for only that area & Itanagar City for rest of the state and the participating Youth, Community & Schools can upload the findings. Through CNC we would like to bring individuals closer to nature raising awareness for Biodiversity conservation & nature connect where one can get the opportunity to join this Citizen Science program to upload their own clicked photos in iNaturalist app from their mobiles or in website.

As scientists increasingly rely on community-generated data, it becomes more important than everfor common citizens to document nature observations on iNaturalist.”

As citizen science initiatives build momentum around the world, this year's ninth annual City Nature Challenge (CNC) is taking place in more than 675 cities across seven continents. The global event calls on current and aspiring citizens, nature and science fans,and people of all ages and education backgrounds to observe and submit pictures of wild plants, animals, and fungi using free mobile apps like iNaturalist, a PR stated.