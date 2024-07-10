32 C
Xenophrys Apatani, New Frog Species, Discovered in Tale Wildlife Sanctuary

July 10, Wednesday: The Zoological Survey of India has identified a new species of horned frog, named Xenophrys apatani, at Tale Wildlife Sanctuary. This remarkable discovery not only enriches India’s biodiversity but also provides valuable insights into amphibian ecology. The species has been named in honor of the Apatani tribe, acknowledging their significant conservation efforts in preserving the region’s natural habitat.

The discovery of Xenophrys apatani highlights the importance of ongoing wildlife surveys and research in uncovering previously unknown species. It underscores the rich and diverse ecosystem of Tale Wildlife Sanctuary, encouraging further exploration and study. The Zoological Survey of India’s finding is a testament to the critical role that indigenous communities play in environmental conservation, and it deepens our understanding of the intricate relationships within amphibian habitats.

