27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
type here...

New horned frog species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

Research, published in the current edition of the Zoological Survey of India

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, July 2: Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have discovered a new frog species in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tale Wildlife Sanctuary, marking a significant addition to India’s herpetofaunal diversity, officials said on Tuesday. The new species is a forest-dwelling horned frog discovered by a team of ZSI scientists from Shillong, Itanagar, and Pune.

“The research, published in the current edition of the Zoological Survey of India, overturns an earlier erroneous report of the Maoson horned frog (Xenophrys maosonensis) in India, which was reported by ZSI researchers in Shillong in 2019,” said Bhaskar Saikia, one of the scientists, to PTI.

- Advertisement -

He explained that the revised conclusion regarding the species’ identity came after further analysis revealed substantial genetic disparities between the Indian specimen and X. maosonensis from Vietnam and China, prompting a reevaluation.

Saikia, along with his colleague Bikramjit Sinha, also from ZSI Shillong, led the research. The team included KP Dinesh and A. Shabnam from ZSI Pune, and Ilona Jacinta Kharkongor from ZSI Itanagar. (PTI)

Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Undeclared president’s rule in Manipur: MPCC president

The Hills Times -
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya 7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam 8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement