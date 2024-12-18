ZPM stakes claim to form board in Chakma council

AIZAWL, Dec 17: The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has staked claim to form a board in the 20-member Chakma Autonomous District Council in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district, a party leader said on Tuesday.

The ZPM, which has become the largest party after five MNF members changed sides, is still short of the majority mark to constitute a board in the council, he said.

Now, the ZPM has the support of 10 members, one short of the majority mark of 11, to form the board.

“Ten ZPM members led by Mohan Chakma met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday at Raj Bhavan here to stake their claim to form the next board in the Chakma Autonomous District Council,” the leader said.

The delegation submitted a letter to the governor, asserting their majority in the council, he said.

Kambhampati is expected to decide on the matter soon, he said.

The autonomous council has been witnessing a stalemate after the removal of the Mizo Nation Front (MNF)-led body headed by chief executive member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma last week.

Chakma was removed through a no-confidence motion on December 11. (PTI)