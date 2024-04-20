23 C
ZPM won’t join any alliances at Centre: Mizoram CM

Northeast
The Hills Times
AIZAWL, April 19: Mizoram chief minister and Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma on Friday said if their candidate wins the Lok Sabha polls, their party will stay independent and neutral from any alliances at the Centre.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in Aizawl’s Chawlhhmun area, Lalduhoma said his party will neither join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nor the INDIA bloc if ZPM candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha is elected.

“We are not joining either the NDA or the INDIA bloc. We want to maintain our identity. We don’t want to be controlled from New Delhi. We want to take independent decision on any issue from here,” the Chief Minister said.

The former IPS-officer-turned politician expressed confidence that his party will win the polls.

Polling for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state is underway amid tight security arrangements.

State chief electoral officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said no technical glitch with EVMs or law and order problem has have been reported till now.

Officials said more than 26 per cent votes have been cast till 11 am.

Over 8.56 lakh voters, including 4.4 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of six candidates.

Mizoram registered 63.13 per cent voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which was significantly lower than the national average of 67 per cent. (PTI)

