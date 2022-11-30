17.2 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
type here...

2nd Inter-Church Football Tournament Concludes

Sports
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 29: The 2nd Inter-Church Football Tournament concluded with Thengmu Adong Baptist Fellowship winning in the final against St. Theresa parish, Koilamati played at Arlongpira ME school playground on Monday. The tournament was organised by Arlongpira Baptist Church, Sports Ministry.

- Advertisement -

 

Thengmu Adong Baptist Fellowship won the final match with a score of 3-1. Sarbong Tisso of Thengmu Adong got the best player award for scoring 5 goals in the tournament. The final match was witnessed by Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin; Executive Member, KAAC, Surjya Rongphar; Member of Autonomous Council, Pobitra Rongpi and other local leaders.

 

Trophies and cash prizes to the winning and runners up teams were given.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mexico Faces Early World Cup Exit Against Saudi Arabia

The Hills Times - 0