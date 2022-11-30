2nd Inter-Church Football Tournament Concludes

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 29: The 2nd Inter-Church Football Tournament concluded with Thengmu Adong Baptist Fellowship winning in the final against St. Theresa parish, Koilamati played at Arlongpira ME school playground on Monday. The tournament was organised by Arlongpira Baptist Church, Sports Ministry.

Thengmu Adong Baptist Fellowship won the final match with a score of 3-1. Sarbong Tisso of Thengmu Adong got the best player award for scoring 5 goals in the tournament. The final match was witnessed by Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin; Executive Member, KAAC, Surjya Rongphar; Member of Autonomous Council, Pobitra Rongpi and other local leaders.

Trophies and cash prizes to the winning and runners up teams were given.