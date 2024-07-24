29 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 24, 2024
type here...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulates Abhinav Bindra for Olympic Order

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Guwahati, Jul 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday congratulated eminent sportsperson Abhinav Bindra on being awarded the Olympic Order for his outstanding contributions to the Olympic movement.

”Hoping he continues to inspire the coming generations to actively pursue sports”, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on ‘X’.

- Advertisement -

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) informed Bindra that he has been awarded the Olympic Order and the award ceremony will take place during the 142nd IOC Session in Paris on August 10.

The Assam government has inked a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust to set up two high performance sports training and rehabilitation centers in Guwahati and Jorhat.

The state government has signed another MoU to roll out Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) in 250 government-run as well as private schools in and around Guwahati to address issues related to a sedentary lifestyle, dearth of concentration and dropping out of school by adolescents.

Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
7 Beautiful Indian Birds
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

United States favored to top overall medal table at Paris Games....

The Hills Times -
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India 7 Superfoods To Boost Your Stamina 7 Beautiful Indian Birds Flowers Which Bloom Only At Night