Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulates Abhinav Bindra for Olympic Order

Guwahati, Jul 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday congratulated eminent sportsperson Abhinav Bindra on being awarded the Olympic Order for his outstanding contributions to the Olympic movement.

”Hoping he continues to inspire the coming generations to actively pursue sports”, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on ‘X’.

- Advertisement -

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) informed Bindra that he has been awarded the Olympic Order and the award ceremony will take place during the 142nd IOC Session in Paris on August 10.

The Assam government has inked a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust to set up two high performance sports training and rehabilitation centers in Guwahati and Jorhat.

The state government has signed another MoU to roll out Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP) in 250 government-run as well as private schools in and around Guwahati to address issues related to a sedentary lifestyle, dearth of concentration and dropping out of school by adolescents.