23 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 3, 2023
type here...

Assam Triumphs Over Kerala, Secures Semifinal Spot in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

SportsAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: In a nail-biting quarterfinal clash at the IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali, Assam emerged victorious over Kerala, sealing their place in the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

- Advertisement -

Opting to field after winning the toss, Assam’s bowlers put up a stellar performance to restrict Kerala to a competitive total of 158/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Salman Nizar played a crucial unbeaten inning of 57 off 44 balls, supported by Abdul Bazith’s 54 in 42 balls and Vishnu Vinod’s quickfire 16 off 12 balls.

Assam’s bowling attack, led by Akash Sengupta (3/29), Mrinmoy Dutta (2/41), and Mukhtar Hussain (1/30), effectively curbed Kerala’s batting prowess.

In response, Assam displayed an impressive batting performance, chasing down the target with 17 balls to spare. SC Ghadigaonkar stole the show with a magnificent 75 off 50 balls, while Sibsankar Roy’s brisk 42 off 22 balls and Rishav Das’s 14 off 13 balls further propelled Assam’s pursuit of victory.

- Advertisement -

Despite efforts from Kerala’s bowlers Sijomon Joseph and Asif K M, they couldn’t halt Assam’s march to victory.

Ghadigaokar’s outstanding performance rightfully earned him the Player of the Match honor.

This thrilling win marks Assam’s first-ever entry into the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Assam is now set to face Baroda in the second semifinal scheduled for November 4.

Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
10 Plants That Are Only Found in India
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames
9 Rarest Animals In The World
9 Rarest Animals In The World
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Diplomatic efforts to pause fighting gain steam as Israeli ground troops...

The Hills Times - 0
Top 10 Most Fragrant Flowers In The World 10 Plants That Are Only Found in India Top 10 Places To Visit In Manipur Flames 9 Rarest Animals In The World Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks