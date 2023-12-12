23 C
Assam’s Abadil Ali clinches bronze medal in 100m T-42 category

GUWAHATI, Dec 12: In a triumphant display of skill and determination, Ababil Ali from Assam secured the Bronze Medal in the 100m T-42 category at the 1st Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi.

His outstanding performance is a testament to his dedication and prowess on the track.

Directorate of Sports & Youth Welfare Congratulated Ababil Ali on this remarkable achievement, showcasing the spirit of para-athletics in India.

“Breaking barriers and sprinting to glory! Ababil Ali from Assam clinches the Bronze Medal in the 100mtrs Run T-42 Category at the 1st Khelo India Para Games in New Delhi. Congratulations on this remarkable achievement!” the directorate wrote on X.

