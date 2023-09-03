B’desh eye improved batting effort in crucial match against Afghanistan

Lahore, Sept 2: Bangladesh would look for inspiration from skipper Shakib Al Hasan to produce a much-improved batting effort when they take on Afghanistan in their must-win second Group B match of the Asia Cup here on Sunday.

It was a below-par batting performance that let Bangladesh down in their tournament opener against Sri Lanka in Pallekele as they could only manage 164 after opting to bat.

Barring Najmul Hossain Shanto, who was the lone warrior with a 122-ball 89, no other Bangladeshi batter could come up with substantial runs and support him. Much was expected from the experienced Shakib but he failed to deliver.

But come Sunday, Shakib has to shoulder the responsibility and be the anchor man in the middle-order for Bangladesh.

Having said that, Bangladesh would need a strong start from young openers Mohammad Naim and Tanzid Hasan. Veteran wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim too has to share the responsibility with Shakib.

On the bowling front, Taskin Ahmed looked impressive but Shoriful Islam lacked the sting.

Shakib, however, was right on the money with the ball, picking up two wickets for 29 runs from his 10 overs and he would like to continue the momentum.

With such a low score to defend, it was a Herculean task for Bangladesh bowlers and Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahedi Hasan could not produce the fire against the Lankans.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, head into the tournament on the back of a 0-3 ODI series loss to Pakistan. But they would take heart from the fact that they had won a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh 2-1 in June-July this year. (PTI)