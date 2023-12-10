17 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Chris Evert Will Miss Australian Open While Being Treated For Cancer Recurrence

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New York, Dec 9 (AP) Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert said Friday her cancer has returned and she will not broadcast the Australian Open for ESPN while undergoing treatment.

“While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early,” Evert said in a statement released by ESPN.

“Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy.”

The 68-year-old Evert was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December of 2021.

Evert is an 18-time Grand Slam singles champion. The Australian Open begins next month.

“I’ll be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season!” Evert said.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
