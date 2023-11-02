2nd Edition Of Assam State Premier League Begins

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 1: Football fever is back again in the two hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong as the second edition of Assam State Premier League (ASPL) 2023-24 of Assam Football Association (AFA) has begun. The ASPL is back after a gap of 8 years witnessing the national demonetisation and Covid-19 pandemic. All together 8 teams are participating in the tournament. The first edition of ASPL was held in 2015.

- Advertisement -

The home team the blue giant – Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC (KAMSFC) has chosen two venues at Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) stadium, Diphu and at Waisong Stadium of West Karbi Anglong Sports Association, Dongkamukam as home ground. The KAMSFC was the champion of the first edition of ASPL held in 2015.

The club will play their first league match at home ground on November 2 with Dima United here at KASA stadium, while their second home match will be on November 05 with Jorhat Town Club at Waisong Stadium, Dongkamukam.

During the launching of home and away jerseys of the club here at KASA stadium today, the club manager Waisong Terang said the KAMSFC was champion of ASPL, 2015. The club is trying to retain the championship this time again, he said.

Bey said, “KAMSFC is the premier football club in Karbi Anglong trying to train younger footballers from the region. The club aims to promote football keeping in pace with international standard of playing. Sengkan Ronghang is our club president and Executive Member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Ritesh Enghi is the working president.”

- Advertisement -

He also informed that 80% players are locals and from Karbi Anglong Morning Star Football Academy (KAMSFA) graduates. There are I-league players and players from Mizoram, Manipur and Jharkhand. Coach of 2015 ASPL Kamla Kanta Singh an A license coach is the head coach and Horen Ingti Kathar a B license coach is the assistant coach for the team.

Launching the official jersey Bey said the blue colour jersey will be worn for home ground, while the white colour jersey will be worn during away matches. NRI is the central sponsor for the tournament. Karbi Anglong Tourism and Arni Keme Production are the sponsoring partners for the club. Bey said the KAMSFC has dedicated the tournament for the 50th Karbi Youth Festival, 2024.

Assistant coach Kathar said about the team said 80% players are local and from academy graduates. About tomorrow’s match Kathar said, “We will be playing aggressively. We hope to give an entertaining match to our fans. We are confident to pick –up 3 points from the first match.”