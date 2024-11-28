Digboi cricket tournament concludes

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 27: the Digboi Cricket Tournament concluded with a thrilling final match on Tuesday with a grand closing ceremony. The Spear Corps of Indian Army, as part of Operation Sadbhavana orgnised the tournament.

The tournament, which commenced on November 21 witnessed enthusiastic participation from sixteen teams representing the local communities from Upper Assam. The matches were characterized by intense competition, sportsmanship, and a true spirit of camaraderie.

The final match was a nail-biting affair, with Eleven Fighters Pengaree facing off against Angry Boyz Digboi. After a tough match, Angry Boyz Digboi emerged victorious, captivating the audience with their exceptional skills and strategic gameplay.

Suraj Dargee of Angry Boyz Digboi was adjudged Man of the Match as well as Man of the Series.

The closing ceremony was a grand event attended by a large number of cricket enthusiasts. The event was marked by Assam’s traditional Bihu performance, prize distribution ceremony and a vote of thanks.

Indian Army, through Operation Sadbhavana, has been actively engaged in various initiatives to foster peace, harmony, and development in the region. The cricket tournament is one such endeavor aimed at promoting sportsmanship, unity and social cohesion among the local populace.