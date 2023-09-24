Executive meeting of Assam Yoga Association today

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 23: An executive meeting of Assam Yoga Association, affiliated to Assam Olympic Association as well as Yoga Federation of India has been convened on September 24 at the Conference Hall of Assam Olympic Association.

In a press note here, Prabhat Ch Bora, general secretary of the organization stated that the meeting will be held at 2pm and urged all the stockholders to be present in the meeting. It is stated that during the meeting, the yoga association will discuss various issues regarding the upcoming events as well as other and will also take needful a slew of decisions to make it a successful one in the days to come.