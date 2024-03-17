Guwahati to witness high octane action with India vs Afghanistan FIFA world cup qualifier on March 26

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 17: The Assam Football Association (AFA) has requested football lovers to support the Indian national team, the Blue Tigers, in their upcoming match against Afghanistan.

- Advertisement -

The match is scheduled for March 26 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. It is a significant match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Joint Qualifiers Round 2.

AFA Secretary Sangrang Brahma, in a press conference, highlighted the importance of this match for Team India and urged the people of Guwahati, Assam, and the entire Northeast region to show their support by filling the stadium. He stated that the match would be highly competitive.

Tickets for the match can be bought online through BookMyShow, with prices ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 4,000. Corporate box tickets are priced at Rs 4,000 and there will be approximately 22,000 tickets available for sale.

In a grateful acknowledgement, Brahma expressed his thanks for the support received from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been crucial in arranging the high-profile match. “It’s the support of our chief minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, that has enabled us to organise this match.

- Advertisement -

Coordinating a match of such scale is challenging, but the chief minister’s cooperation has facilitated us to make it possible,” said Brahma. Team India is due to arrive in Guwahati on March 23, with the Afghanistan team expected to follow later the same day. Both teams will have training sessions at the SAI ground in Paltan Bazar and the practice ground at the Sarusajai Sports Complex.

The match, planned to start at 7 p.m., will also be broadcasted live on JioCinema, offering fans the opportunity to enjoy the thrilling game from their homes. The Assam Football Association’s initiatives highlight the region’s rising importance in football, with Guwahati set to host this crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier.