25 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
type here...

Halliday lifts NZ women to 232 against India in 3rd ODI

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Ahmedabad, Oct 29 (PTI) Middle-order batter Brooke Halliday struck a 96-ball 86 and lifted New Zealand from a precarious 88/5 to 232 all out against India in the series-deciding third women’s ODI here on Tuesday.
To start with, the Indian bowlers fired in unison and had the visitors in all sorts of trouble with their disciplined line and length.
Looking to win the series and regain some lost ground after their early exit in the recent T20 World Cup, India began the match in earnest and struck twice to leave the Kiwis at 25 for two in 7.1 overs.
Jemimah Rodrigues and wicket-keeper Yastika Bhatia combined to run out Suzie Bates while Lauren Down was jettisoned by Saima Thakor at the start of eighth over.
Introduced in the 11th over, young leg-spinner Priya Mishra (2/41 in 10 overs) gave India a major breakthrough when she bowled New Zealand captain Sophie Devine (9 off 11 balls), leaving the visitors in a spot of bother 36 for three.
New Zealand’s hopes of putting up a competitive score rested on the shoulders of Georgia Plimmer, who dropped anchor considering the situation her team found itself in.
However, having ambled to 39, Plimmer was dismissed by Mishra, and her innings lasted 67 balls. Maddy Green was run out for a 15-ball 19 as New Zealand slipped to 88 for five in the 24th over.
In search for a partnership, the Kiwis finally found it as the duo of Halliday and wicketkeeper batter Isabella Gaze (25 off 49 balls) added 64 runs for the sixth wicket to steady the innings.

- Advertisement -
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway

Related Posts:

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Paine says he doesn’t regret sledging Ashwin in 2020-21 Sydney Test

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Beaches In India To Visit For A Blissful Vacation Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November 8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala 8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway