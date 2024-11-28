Head-scratcher : Pep Guardiola bears scars after Man City match

MANCHESTER, Nov 27: Manchester City’s staggering downturn in form is proving a real head-scratcher for Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola emerged to speak to the world’s media after the 3-3 draw with Feyenoord in the Champions League — during which City conceded three goals after the 75th minute to squander the lead — with a cut on his nose as well as some scratches across the top of his bald head.

- Advertisement -

Asked about those marks, Guardiola said: “Yeah, my finger. Here,” as he performed a rapid downward motion along his nose. “My nail.”

Then he added with a smile: “I want to harm myself.”

Guardiola appears to be bearing the scars of the worst run of his managerial career, with City — the winner of the last four Premier League titles — having lost five straight games in all competitions for the first time before the implosion against Feyenoord.

No team in the Champions League had ever lost a three-goal lead as late as the 75th minute and failed to win the game, stats supplier Opta said.

- Advertisement -

It could get worse for City, which was humiliated in a 4-0 home loss to Tottenham on Saturday.

Next up is a trip to Liverpool, the Premier League leaders, on Sunday. (AP)