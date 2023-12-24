Himanta extends birthday cheers to Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra

GUWAHATI, Dec: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday wished Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on his birthday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Sarma said that Chopra’s dedication and discipline is a source of inspiration for youth.

- Advertisement -

“Wishing one of Bharat’s most talented and down to earth sportstars, Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra a very happy birthday. Your dedication and discipline is a source of inspiration for our youth. Wishing you several more Golden hauls in the coming year,” Sarma wrote on X.

On Sunday, Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic gold medalist and World Champion Indian javelin thrower, marked his 26th birthday. Over the past five years, this young athlete has not only rewritten history but has also established himself as arguably the greatest Indian athlete to date. His journey began with a remarkable achievement in 2016, securing gold at the World Junior Championship and a silver at the Asian Championship.

Transitioning to the senior level in 2017, Neeraj celebrated in style by clinching a gold medal at the Asian Championships, further solidifying his stature in the world of athletics.