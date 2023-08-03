I never play for spot, always play for team’s success: Shardul

Tarouba (Trinidad), Aug 2 (PTI): With his performance in West Indies, Shardul Thakur has made a strong case for his selection in India’s World Cup squad, even as the seam-bowling all-rounder looks to keep “contributing” instead of focusing on sealing his place.

Shardul turned out to be the most successful bowler in the ODI series against the West Indies, picking up eight wickets from three games with a best bowling figures of 4/37 in the decider here on Tuesday.

The ODI World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19, and the team management is looking to give opportunities to players to cement their places ahead of the showpiece.

“I am happy to have picked up eight wickets in this series. As a cricketer we wait for this opportunity for years, sometimes you perform, sometimes not.

“Whichever series I play that always boost my confidence because I am only adding experience to my career,” Shardul said after the match.

“I never think that I have to play to seal my spot because I can’t play with that mentality and I am not that type of player.

“If I am not picked in the World Cup squad it’s their call, I cannot do much about it. I always try to perform for the team and play according to the situation of a match.”

Shardul, a right-arm seamer who bats lower down the order, feels he has a role to play and that is why he has been a regular in the ODI squad in the last two years.