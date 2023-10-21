25 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 22, 2023
ICC World Cup: South Africa defeat England by 229 runs

HT Digital,

Mumbai, Oct 21: South Africa triumphed over England with a decisive 229-run victory in the second match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

England, having won the toss and chosen to field first, struggled as South Africa’s batsmen, led by Heinrich Klaasen’s rapid 109 off 67 balls and Reeza Hendricks’ 85, set a formidable target.

England’s bowlers, despite efforts from Reece Topley and Adil Rashid, conceded heavy runs, with Mark Wood being the most expensive, giving away 76 runs in seven overs. The English batting line-up crumbled under pressure, with the team being reduced to 100 for eight.

South African bowlers Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi, and Marco Jansen wreaked havoc, sharing seven wickets among them. The victory moves South Africa to third in the tournament standings, while England slips to ninth. Sri Lanka also benefited, moving up a spot due to NRR.

