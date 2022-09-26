ID Cup Football Final: Oil India FC Duliajan Beat Assam Rifles 1-0

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 24: Oil India Football Club, Duliajan beat Assam Rifles in the amazing final of the 74th Independence Cup prize money football tournament by 1 – 0 here at Nagaon Nurul Amin Stadium today. The match was played under flood lights.

Shirandeep Moran for Oil India FC, netted the winning goal in 25 minutes. The first half of the match was concluded by 1 – 0.

The players from both teams although intensified their zeal to dominate each other in the second half, yet none of them could be able to execute an opportunity for which the rivals Assam Rifles had to satisfied with the runners up while Oil India FC Duliajan achieved the ID Cup tournament’s trophy for the 7th times.

Earlier, Oil India FC, Duliajan achieved the ID Cup trophy in 1976, 1977, 1994, 2004, 2005 and 2016 while it had to satisfied with runners up in the same ID Cup final in 1979, 1990,2002, 2003, 2008 and 2013.

Meanwhile today’s runners up team – Assam Rifles achieved ID Cup trophy in 1981, 1988, 2010, 2013 and 2017 while the team begged the runners up in ID Cup in 2012.

Commonwealth gold achiever – Nayan Moni Saikia attended the final match of ID Cup tournament today as the chief guest and inaugurated the match.