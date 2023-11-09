26 C
Oil India Football Club beat East Bengal FC 1-0, reach final

HT Correspondent
NAGAON, Nov 8: Oil India Football Club, the defending champion of the ID Cup Prize Money Football Tournament, secured its place in the final of the 75th ID Cup Prize Money Football Tournament by defeating East Bengal Football Club in the first semi-final held at Nagaon’s Nurul Amin Stadium on Wednesday. Oil India Football Club emerged victorious over West Bengal Football Club in the first semi-final match played under floodlights with a score of 1-0. The first half of the match concluded in a goalless draw. However, in the second half, Niranjan Mandal of West Bengal Football Club committed a foul on Akrang Basumatary of Oil India Football Club inside the goal box in the 87th minute. Referee Pabitra Bora awarded a free kick to Oil India Football Club. Akrang Basumatary took the free kick, and Tupu Brahma scored the winning goal with a header.

