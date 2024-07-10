30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Inter-District Basketball championship concludes

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR,July 9: The Goalpara district clinched the U-17 Boys championship at the second Inter-District Basketball Championship being held held at the Reality Public School in Kokrajhar on Monday.

In the U-19 Girls category, Kamrup Metro emerged victorious to lift the championship.

In the U-17 Boys, Goalpara secured victory over Morigaon in the final match, while Kamrup Metro district secured the third position respectively in the All Assam Inter District Basketball championship.

In the U-19 Girls category, Kamrup Metro emerged victorious by defeating Guwahati Sports Association in the final. Golaghat girls achieved the third position respectively in the championship.

The championship created sporting amusement amongst the sports lovers in the event.

The event was organised by All Assam Basketball Association in collaboration with Kokrajhar Basketball Association and Reality Public School, Kokrajhar.

A total of 24 boys and 13 girls teams have participated in the three-day event which was started on July 6.

Dr Sangrang Brahma, secretary of Assam Football Association graced the prize distribution ceremony as guest in the event.

