29 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 28, 2022
type here...

It’s Time To Change System: Bhaichung Bhutia Welcoming FIFA Decision To Lift Ban On AIFF

Sports
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 27: (PTI) “It’s time to change the system,” said Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia on Saturday after world football governing body FIFA lifted the ban imposed on the AIFF.
The lifting of the ban on All India Football Federation (AIFF) late on Friday after the Supreme Court terminated the mandate of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) has cleared the decks for India to host the FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup in October.
“It’s a wonderful news. I welcome the decision of the FIFA to lift the suspension on AIFF. It’s a win for Indian football, nothing else,” Bhutia told PTI.

“I am extremely happy for our young players as they will now be able to play against the best in the business in their age group in the Women’s U-17 World Cup.”
FIFA had suspended the AIFF on August 15 for “undue influence from third parties” and had said the U-17 Women’s World Cup “cannot currently be held in India as planned.”

- Advertisement -

The suspension, the first time in AIFF’s 85-year history, lasted just 11 days after the Supreme Court on Monday dissolved the three-member CoA, constituted by it in May, while modifying its earlier orders to ensure that India hosts the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup from October 11-30.
The 45-year-old Bhutia, who has also filed nomination papers for the post of AIFF president in the September 2 elections, said it’s time to bring changes in the country’s football administration to avoid another suspension in future.

“It’s also the time to learn lessons and bring in changes and reforms in the Indian football administration. We need changes in the system,” said former captain Bhutia who was the first Indian to have played 100 matches for the country before his retirement in 2011.
“I feel Indian football can reach new heights if we have the right system, right personnel in the administration. I am of the opinion that our age group as well as senior teams can reach the world cups on merit in the coming years.”

 

Bhutia, who was conferred with the AFC Hall of Fame Award in 2019 for his contribution to Indian football during his 16-year-long illustrious career, is set to face a straight fight against former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey for the AIFF president’s post.

BTS Jungkook Me, Myself And Jung Kook-time Difference Photofolio
BTS Jungkook Me, Myself And Jung Kook-time Difference Photofolio
BTS’ RM-APPROVED WAYS TO PULL OFF LONG COATS
BTS’ RM-APPROVED WAYS TO PULL OFF LONG COATS
TV Actresses Flaunt Their Curves In Bikinis
TV Actresses Flaunt Their Curves In Bikinis
TOP 10 AIRLINES IN INDIA
TOP 10 AIRLINES IN INDIA
K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice. They have high educational qualification.
K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice. They have high educational qualification.
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Man United Gets Europa League Group With Silva’s Real Sociedad

The Hills Times - 0
BTS Jungkook Me, Myself And Jung Kook-time Difference Photofolio BTS’ RM-APPROVED WAYS TO PULL OFF LONG COATS TV Actresses Flaunt Their Curves In Bikinis TOP 10 AIRLINES IN INDIA K-pop stars BTS may be ruling the world with their voice. They have high educational qualification.