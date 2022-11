HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 25: Karbi Anglong defeated Hojai to win a match of the Zone –C qualifying rounds of the ongoing All Assam Under -17 Junior Boy’s Inter–District Football Championship, 2022 played at Hanjanglangso on Friday. Pronab Uday Dung Dung scored in the 46 minutes in the second for Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

The tournament has been organised by Assam Football Association and hosted by Karbi Anglong Sports Association in collaboration with Hanjanglangso Sports Association.