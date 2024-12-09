Khel Maharana 2.0: LAC-level games begin in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

Morigaon, Dec 8: The Morigaon district administration, in collaboration with the Morigaon District Sports Office, organised the constituency-level games of Khel Maharana 2.0 at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Tinsukia, Mahmara, on Sunday. Following the successful completion of Khel Maharana 2.0 at the Gram Panchayat (GP) level, the constituency-level games commenced on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

The Circle Officer of Laharighat, Pranjal Barua, inaugurated Khel Maharana 2.0 in the presence of Assistant Commissioner of Laharighat Namrata Sahu, national player Wahidur Rahman, District Sports Officer (DSO) Chandan Talukdar, Physical Instructor Simanta Baisya, sports organisers, distinguished guests, students, and teachers from various schools in the Laharighat block.

The major sporting events included athletics, volleyball, kabaddi, football, chess, and cycle racing for the participants.

Earlier, a felicitation programme was held, formally conducted by DSO Chandan Talukdar. A total of 200 players participated in the games.