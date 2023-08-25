Preparatory meeting for district level ‘Khel Maharan 2023’ held at Nagaon DC office

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 24: A preparatory meeting of the District Level Committee for organising the upcoming Axom Khel Maharan 2023-24 scheduled to be started from November 1 of the current year across the state was held at DC conference hall here Thursday. District Commissioner cum chairman of the district level committee of Axom Khel Maharan 2023-24, Narendra Kumar Shah chaired the meeting.

During the meeting, Additional District Commissioner (Sports) Lakshya Jyoti Das spoke on the purpose of the meeting, and the issues to be discussed as well as the strategies to be formulated for the successful organizing of the Axom Khel Maharan 2023-24 event in the district.

The district commissioner cum chairman of the district level committee of Axom Khel Maharan 2023-24 directed the present stakeholders to take immediate necessary steps in terms of playground identification, local committee formations and official selections for the mega sporting event. The DC asked the present members to treat it as a talent scout and cultivation of sportsmanship from the grassroots level for identifying individuals who can compete in national and international platform in the future.

Chief Executive Officer of Nagaon Zilla Parishad, Ananta Gogoi, Additional Superintendent of Police Pranab Jyoti Kalita, Assistant Commissioner Arunabh Choudhury, Circle Officers, Executive Officer of Nagaon Municipal Board, District Sports Officer Manash Protim Das, Joint Secretary of Nagaon Sports Association – Ujjal Baruah, Secretary of Nagaon Zilla Kho-Kho Association – Probhat Bora, officials from Health Department, DIPRO, Nagaon along with physical Instructors and other concerned officials from District Sports office and Nagaon Sports Association were present in the meeting.

The Assam government with an aim at cultivating and nurturing sports talents from the grassroots level had announced this mega sporting event Khel Maharan 2023-24 wherein a diverse range of five sporting disciplines, namely Athletics (100m, 200m, 400m & 800m), Football, Kabaddi, Volleyball, and Kho-Kho, will be showcased throughout the competition. The ‘Khel Maharan’ initiative has categorized events into four age groups: Under 19 (Men), Under 19 (Women), Above 19 (Men), and Above 19 (Women).

This multi-tiered competition will encompass several stages beginning from grassroots level and progressing to state level events. The stages include Gram Panchayat/Urban Local Body (ULB)/Wards level, Village Council Development Committee/MAC level of BTC, KAAC, and DHAC; Assembly Constituencies level; district level; and culminating in the grand state level, an official release stated here.