Kuwait beat Bangladesh 1-0 to enter SAFF Championship final

Bengaluru, July 1 (PTI): Kuwait had to stretch their last sinew before eking out a nervy 1-0 win over Bangladesh to enter the SAFF Championship final here on Saturday.

Abdullah Al Bloushi scored the winner for Kuwait in the dying minutes of the first half of extra time. They will face either India or Lebanon in the summit clash on July 4.

Before the goal, the match saw both the sides frittering away chances with abandon.

It started in the second minute of the first half itself when Bangladesh’s Shekh Morsalin only had Kuwait goalkeeper Anisur Rahman to beat but shot the ball straight into the latter’s hands.

Kuwait were not far behind either. Mobarak Al Faneeni made a header into an open goal but there was no real power in it as a Bangladesh defender cleared the ball near the line.

As the match progressed, the tussle for superiority intensified without a clear winner emerging.

Even amid that clash of equals, Bangladesh’s veteran striker Rakib Hossain shone brightly with his quick invasions of the rival box.

Rakib was very close to putting Bangladesh ahead as well. He had made blazing shots twice in the beginning of the second half and in the 61st minute. But Kuwait custodian Abdul Rahman and the crossbar denied him on both the occasions.

Just as the match seemed to be heading towards a shootout, Ahmad Al Dhefeery freed Al Bloushi with a clever pass.

Al Bloushi did not fail to find the net this time, breaking Bangladesh hearts.

Bangladesh tried gamely in the second half that saw some heated moments involving players and match officials. But Kuwait managed to hang on.