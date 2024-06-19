Little hectic but we’re ready; keenness in group to do something special: Rohit Sharma on Super 8

Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 18 (PTI) India captain Rohit Sharma conceded that the T20 World Cup’s Super 8 stage is going to be a “little hectic” but his players are prepared for the grind as there is “real keenness” among them to do “something special”.

India will open their Super 8 campaign against Afghanistan on June 20, followed by games against Bangladesh (June 22, Antigua) and Australia (June 24, St Lucia).

- Advertisement -

“Once we play our first game, we are going to play the next two in a span of 3 or 4 days,” Rohit said in a video uploaded by the BCCI.

“It is going to be a little hectic but we are used to all of this. We travel and play a lot so that is never going to be an excuse,” the 37-year-old added.

The Indian team had an extended practice session on Monday with senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit spending more-than-usual time in the nets.

“There is real keenness in the group to go and do something special. That’s a good way to start the second stage. It clearly shows that everyone wants to make a difference and we take our skill sessions quite seriously,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“There is something to achieve in every skill session that you do,” Rohit said on the mood inside the dressing room after an undefeated run in the group league stage.

The Indian team endured hostile batting conditions during the US leg due to the drop-in pitches used by the organisers.

Rohit said the ongoing Caribbean leg brings with it a sense of familiarity and his team would look to make the most of it.

“We have seen a lot of games here, we have played a lot of games here. So everyone understands what one needs to do to get the result in our favour. Everyone is looking forward and are quite excited as well at the same time,” Rohit said.

- Advertisement -

The Indian team defeated Ireland, Pakistan and the USA in the league stage before their final group clash against Canada was called off due to the wet outfield in flood-hit Florida.