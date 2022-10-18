Bhikhari Thakur Memorial Football Tournament Kicks Off In Hojai 

HT Correspondent

Hojai, Oct 17: In remembrance of Late Bhikhari Thakur, rich in multi-dimensional talent, great folk artist Bhikhari Thakur ji who is considered to be ‘Bhojpuris Shakespeare’, for the first time in Hojai district, ‘Bhikhari Thakur Memorial Football Tournament – 2022’ was inaugurated on Sunday by Dharmendra Chauhan, president of Bhojpuri Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Assam Pradesh and Romen Singh Timung chairman of Tribal Welfare Development Board of Hojai district. Bijitsing Inghee village headman of Milick Basti besides Hizbur Rahman village head of Tongia Basti were among others who were present on the occasion.

- Advertisement -

On the first day of the said tournament, Dabaka Udmari Football Club of Hojai District and Hojai Fatir Basti Football Club had an exciting encounter and till the last minute both the teams were tied with a low goal but in the end, during the Tiebreaker, Dabaka Udmari Football Club won 2-1. Hojai became victorious by defeating Fatir Basti Football Club by margin. Amar Chauhan, Pradeep Bhattacharjee, Manik Enghee and Bijit Singha conducted the game as referees.

It may be mentioned that the said ‘Bhikhari Thakur Memorial Football Tournament – 2022’, organised in the memory of Bhojpuri megastar Bhikhari Thakur, has been organised by Tongia Rising Club and Bhojpuri Jan Jagran Abhiyan. About 16 football teams from different districts like Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Hojai are participating in this tournament which is being played at the sports ground of Tongia village of Nandapur in Hojai district.