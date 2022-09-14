Preparations On To Host First-Ever ISPL In BTR From Oct 9

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 13: A massive preparation is underway to host the first-ever Inter Sixth Schedule Premier League-2022(ISPL-2022) to be held in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts scheduled from October 9 next.

The 12-day long football tournament will see a total of 10 teams participating in the event representing different sixth schedule councils of north eastern states of India, a press statement issued here on Tuesday said.

The event has been organised by Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government for building a better net-working, mutual understanding and to provide a platform to the youth in the field of sports in the north eastern region.

In this regard, an organising committee has been formed to host the event smoothly and successfully with BTR chief executive member Pramod Boro as chairman, executive member Daobaisa Boro as co-chairman and BTC Secretary Naren Chandra Basumatary as convenor.

The opening match of the premier league would be held at Dimakuchi mini stadium of Udalguri district on October 9 next and final match would be taking place on October 20 at SAI, SAG centre playground in Kokrajhar. The league match of the event will be organised at various playgrounds of BTR districts which include Mushalpur (Baksa), Bijni (Chirang) and KDSA ground in Kokrajhar.

Participating teams from different sixth schedule councils of north eastern region include Lai Autonomous District Council (Mizoram), Mara Autonomous District Council

(Mizoram), Chakma Autonomous District Council (Mizoram), Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District.

Council (Tripura), Khasi Hills Autonomous Council (Meghalaya), Jaintia Hills Autonomous Council (Meghalaya), Garo Hills Autonomous Council (Meghalaya), Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (Assam), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (Assam) and host Bodoland Territorial Region (Assam).

The champion team would be awarded a trophy and cash Rs. 3 lakh while runners up team would be given away a trophy and cash Rs. 2 lakh.

“The BTR government is going to organise a mega football event in Bodoland to create a congenial sport’s environment among the youths and to provide a platform to the youths in the field of sports in the entire north eastern region. Especially, Bodoland region as well entire north eastern region have a potentiality of sports,” said an official of BTR government.

Meanwhile, Bodoland Territorial Region government has been constituted a BTR football team selection committee to form a strong Bodoand Football Club (FC) for participating in the ensuing first inter sixth schedule councils premier football league-2022.

The selection committee was constituted with Hemendraa Nath Brahma, secretary of Assam Football Association as chairman, Dr Sangrang Brahma, OSD to CEM, BTR as co-chairman and CHD of Sports & Youths Welfare of BTC as member secretary along with other six as members.

The selection of the Bodoland FC would be conducted at district sports complex, Bathoupuri, Mushalpur of Baksa which will begin from September 20 for three days.