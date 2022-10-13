CEM Pramod Boro Unveils Statue Of Football Icon Binod Brahma 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 12: In keeping with the opening match of cluster ‘B’ of 1st Inter Sixth Schedule Premier League (ISPL) 2022 at KDSA field, Kokrajhar from Wednesday, the chief executive member (CEM) of BTR, Pramod Boro unveiled the statue of football icon of Kokrajhar late Binod (Dabla) Brahma in front of Kokrajhar District Sports Association (KDSA) in presence of Kokrajhar East MLA Lawrence Islary, Biswajit Brahma, son of late Binod Brahma, a host of dignitaries, officials of KDSA and other sports associations.

After unveiling of statue, Boro, in his speech said late Binod Brahma, who is popularly known as king of football in Kokrajhar was the man of inspiration in the field of football.

He said that BTR will develop the infrastructure of sports in all the districts of BTR and there will be good stadiums in every MLA constituency to promote sports.

There was lack of basic facilities for the sports and therefore, the council government has taken up initiative to improve the coaching and training centre in BTR, he said adding that the council will develop sporting infrastructures.

“To tap the talents in football, our council will set up at least five football academies in BTC,” Boro said.

He urged KDSA officials to take steps to develop infrastructure in their new location where they have sufficient land as there is no further opportunity to develop more facilities in the KDSA premises for the future.

It may be mentioned that football icon of Kokrajhar late Binod Brahma was the legendary football hero of Kokrajhar and Assam as well. He was the source of inspiration in the field of football. He brought a new resurgence among the new generations and set a milestone in the history of football in Kokrajhar district.

A former Olympian, Binod Brahma was born on 26 July, 1924 at Khagrabari village in Kokrajhar district.

The football legend late Brahma joined Kokrajhar Union Sporting Club in 1939 when he was studying at Kokrajhar ME School.

For his outstanding contributions, the great footballer Binod Brahma was awarded a gold medal and Rs. 5,000/- by the “Fakurunddin Ali Ahmed Sports Foundation” in 1978. The award was handed over by the then president of India Nilam Sanjeeva Reddi. Brahma was the sports pensioner of Assam till his death on 28 April, 2008.