ISPL 2022: Bodoland drub Chakma 11-0, enter semi-final

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 15: Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) defeated Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) 11-0 in a match of the Inter Sixth Schedule Premier League (ISPL)-2022 held at Kokrajhar district sports association (KDSA) stadium playground in Kokrajhar on Sunday.

Bodoland team entered the semi-final of the mega premier league defeating Chakma by 11-0 goals.

Jwngbla Brahma of Bodoland team was adjudged as man of the match.

The first-ever Inter Sixth Schedule Premier League (ISPL)-2022 began on October 9 at Dimakuchi mini stadium in Udalguri district and its closing ceremony will take place on October 23 scheduled to be held at SAI SAG Centre Titaguri in Kokrajhar.

The ISPL-2022 has been organised by Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government for building a better net working, mutual understanding and to provide a platform to the youths in the field of sports across the north eastern region of India.

Notably, the league matches of the ISPL-2022 are also held at Dimakuchi mini stadium, Udalguri, District Sports complex Bathoupuri, Mushalpur and BDSA complex, Bijni.

The championship team would be awarded trophy & cash Rs 3 lakh, runners up team to conferred trophy & Rs. 2 lakh and third place holder team would be given away trophy & Rs 1 lakh respectively.