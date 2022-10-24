ISPL 2022: Bodoland lifts trophy

KOKRAJHAR, OCT 24: Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) team lifted the trophy defeating

Lai Autonomous Council (LADC) of Mizoram 1-0 goal in the final match of the first ever inter sixth schedule premier league -2022 being held at SAI SAG centre,Kathalguri Titaguri in Kokrajhar district on Sunday.

Sonam Basumatary of Bodoland Territorial Region scored lone goal against the Lai Autonomous in 51 minutes of the second half which led the team to win the tournament 1-0 goal.

Lai Autonomous District Council tried to equalise the match by scoring,but failed to score any goal against the Bodoland team.

The grand finale match of the ISPL have created sports amusement with attractive moments across the region.

Jwngbla Brahma of Bodoland team was awarded man of the match and man of the player of the ISPL.

Several thousand of sports loving citizens thronged the SAI SAG centre stadium and witnessed the final match where both team players showcased their sporting talents.

President of All India Football Federation (AIFF), Kalyan Chaubey graced as chief guest, president of Assam Football Association,Naba Kumar Doley, Assam cabinet minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma,Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, BTR CEM Pramod Boro, deputy CEM Gabinda Chandra Basumatary,BTCLA speaker Katiram Boro were graced as guests in the prize distribution ceremony.

The championship team was awarded a trophy and cash Rs.3 lakh, runners up team was conferred trophy and cash Rs.2 lakh and second runners up team was awarded trophy and cash Rs. 1 lakh respectively.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey gave away the championship trophy to the winning team while Assam Football Association president Naba Kumar Doley handed over the runners up trophy to the runners up team.

Chaubey lauded the Bodoland Territorial Region government and organising committee for organizing the mega ISPL -2022 in a successful manner amidst huge gathering of spectaculars cutting across the communities.He was impressed with the smoothly well organised mega football event in Bodoland which had created sporting amusement.

He has extended his warm congratulations to the Bodoland team players for their winning the grand finale of the ISPL.

He has appreciated the players of the Bodoland team who have presented good footballing spirit in the final match which led the team to win the championship and attracted the hearts of the spectaculars with sporting amusement.

Bodoland Territorial Region chief executive member, Pramod Boro said that the grand finale of the ISPL -2022.was concluded with prize distribution ceremony on Sunday.He said that the ISPL -2022 was organised by Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government for building a better net working, mutual understanding and to provide a platform to the youths in the field of sports across the north eastern region of India.

A total eight teams representing different sixth schedule councils from north eastern region participated the ISPL-2022 mega event and showcased their sports talents in the event which was started on 9th October at Dimakuchi mini stadium in Udalguri district.