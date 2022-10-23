KAAC Team End ISPL Campaign At 3rd Spot

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 22: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) team is placed at third position of the 1st Inter Sixth Schedule Council Premier Football League (ISPL), 2022, by defeating NC Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) for the third place played at District Sports Complex, Mushalpur, Baksha district on Saturday.

On October 20, in a semi-final match KAAC team lost to BTR, while Dima Hasao also lost their semi-final to Lai Autonomous District Council, (LADC), Mizoram. For third place match played between KAAC and DHAC, the KAAC team won by 3-2.

For KAAC, Vishal Gurung scored at 16th minutes of first half through an assist from Malongkiri Tisso, while the second goal was scored in 34th minute by Long Dera through an assist by Laldinsang Pudaite and the third and winning goal was scored in the 87th minutes by Binong Engleng through an assist by Vishal Gurung.

For DHAC, Fimrosang Singson scored in the 20th minute and the second goal was scored by Emanuel Rambudtsai Khubung in 39 minutes.

The KAAC were in Group-A. The team started their league campaign on October 10 and finally ended up in third place.

Best Player of the day was awarded to Laldinsang Pudaite. The team is led by Physical Instructor of District Sports Office, Babu Singnar, coach Horen Engti Kathar and assistant coach Rajen Rongpi.

The final match will be played tomorrow between BTR and LADC at SAI, SAG Centre, Kathalguri, Kokrajhar.