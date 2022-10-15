ISPL 2022: Lai Autonomous Beat Chakma Autonomous 7-0

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 14: Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) defeated Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) 7-0 a match of the first-ever Inter Sixth Schedule Premier League (ISPL)-2022 being held at Bijni District Sports Association (BDSA) playground in Chirang district on Friday.

Lalminmungna of Lai netted the first goal against Chakma in 10 minutes of the first half. Again, Ruchi of Rominglina and V Lalminmungna scored one each goal in 11 & 60 minutes respectively against Chakma. Lalkrossmania scored two goals in 65 & 86 minutes and Francis Remruatsaka scored two goals in (90+1 & 90+2) minutes that Lai earned 7 goals against the Chakma.

Chakma, even though tried to reduce the goals, but failed to score any goal against the Lai and lost to Lai 0-7.

Francis Remruatsaka of Lai was adjudged as man of the match.

Notably, the first-ever Inter Sixth Schedule Premier League (ISPL)-2022 began on October 9 at Dimakuchi mini stadium in Udalguri district. Its closing ceremony will take place on October 23 scheduled to be held at SAI SAG Centre Titaguri in Kokrajhar.

The ISPL-2022 has been organised by Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government for building a better net working, mutual understanding and to provide a platform to the youths in the field of sports across the north eastern region of India.

The league matches of the ISPL-2022 is also held at Dimakuchi mini stadium, Udalguri, District Sports complex Bathoupuri, Mushalpur and BDSA complex, Bijni.

The champion team would be awarded trophy & cash Rs 3 lakh, runners up team to conferred trophy & Rs. 2 lakh and third place holder team would be given away trophy & Rs 1 lakh respectively.