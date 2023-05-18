United Brothers FC lift 3rd Hmar Martyrs’ trophy

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 17: United Brothers FC lifted the trophy of 3rd Hmar Martyrs’ Trophy and took home a cash prize of Rs. 1 Lakh, after they won the finals against Hills United FC via a tie-breaker shootout on Tuesday evening here at Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) stadium.

- Advertisement -

In Diphu the tournament has been organised by the Sinlung Football Club. The tournament is organised to pay tribute to those Hmar youths who died in the May 16, 1989 incident in Mizoram, during an altercation between Hmar volunteers of Hmar People’s Committee (HPC) and Mizoram police leading to the death of Hmar volunteers.

Played under floodlights the United Brothers and Hills United displayed an entertaining final match before huge spectators. The two teams made strong attacks and encounter attacks. There were loud screams and cheers from the spectators as the ball neared the goal line. The first 45 minutes ended without scoring any goal.

Resuming in the second half it was the United Brothers that found the net. In 6 minutes after the start of the second half Joseph Mayoma converted a goal for his team. With this the United Brothers were leading by 1-0. The Hills United was desperate to find an equalizer and luckily a golden opportunity came for them in 26 minutes as Didum Hajowary of United Brothers was given a penalty for foul play inside the goal line. The penalty kick by Bishnu Bordoloi made a perfect shot into the net to give an equalizer for Hills United.

With a 1-1 draw the match got stronger with attacks and counter attacks. Despite getting good chances, the two sides failed to convert goals and the 90 minutes match ended with a draw. of 1-1. An additional time of 30 minutes was given, but it was fruitless as neither of the teams could score. As there was a tie after an overtime play and a penalty shootout was given to determine the winner.

- Advertisement -

In the penalty shootout United Brothers converted three from the five shots, while Hills United has missed three from the five shots.

Finally United Brothers was declared the winner with 3-2 via tie-breaker shootout.

The champions United Brothers was awarded with a trophy and a cash prize of Rs.1 lakh, which was awarded by president, Karbi Anglong Hmar Association (KAHA), S. Thiek, a retired ACS officer. The runners up team Hills United also was awarded with a trophy and a cash prize of Rs.50, 000, which was given away by general secretary, KASA, Dr. Pankaj Teron.

Prasanjit Haorambam and Bishnu Bordoloi of Hills United FC were awarded with best goalkeeper and best player of the tournament respectively, while Vikash Balmunchu of Singhason FC was awarded with the top scorer award.

- Advertisement -

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by secretary, KAHA, Rokunglien Songate; president, Hmar Arts Cultural Society, R.H.Hminglien and vice president, Dr. Paul B. Chonzik; president, Hmar Youth Association, president, Chawnghaulien; president, Sinlung FC, Joseph Varte and secretary, Jeliova Zate.

Earlier, before the start of the match local Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of Lumbajong, Johnny Timung was introduced players of the two teams.