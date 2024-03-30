KASA-FCC Launches New Jersey

HT Bureau
DIPHU, March 29: Karbi Anglong Sports Association– Football Coaching Centre (KASA-FCC) has launched a new jersey for its players at a launching cere[1]mony held here at KASA stadium on Fri[1]day. The jersey was dedicated to former KASA vice president and president, Greater Diphu Sports Association (KASA), late Gautam Terang.
The KASA-FCC was opened by KASA in 2022 to train young budding children from the district on football at grassroot level. There are a total of 70 children both boys and girls of different age groups i.e. Under – 13, Under -15 and Under – 17.
Children are trained under the guidance of four coaches whereas Horen Engti Kathar with AFC – C license coach and chief coach and three other coaches with AIFF – D license Rustom Engti, Angtong Teron and Jamnua. Launching the New Jersey for the coach[1]ing centre the chief coach Engti said, “We are launching the new jersey as an alternate jersey for children so that they can wear on alternate days during coaching sessions.
The newly launched jersey is dedicated to our loving former KASA vice president and president, Greater Diphu Sports Association (KASA), late Gautam Terang sir, who has a passion for sports.”
The jersey launching ceremony was at[1]tended by KASA general secretary, Dr. Pankaj Teron; assistant secretary, Dr. Jacquiline Teronpi; KASA football secretary, Horen Engti Kathar; adventure sports secretary, Khorsing Terang and members Helen Enghipi and Melina Terangpi. Parents of KASA FCC children were also present.