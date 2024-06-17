29 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 17, 2024
Lovlina Borgohain  loses to Li Qian, clinches silver in Grand Prix

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain lost to China’s Li Qian to settle for a silver medal in the women’s 75kg contest at the Grand Prix Usti nad Labem in the Czech Republic.

The Paris Olympic-bound Borgohain lost by a 2-3 split verdict in her final bout against the reigning Asian Games champion late Saturday night.

Qian, who is a two-time Olympic medallist and has a three World Championships medals, including a gold under her belt, had defeated Borgohain in the summit clash of the Asian Games last year.

Lovlina said this will hold her in good stead going into the Paris Olympics.

“Participating in this competition has been a very good experience for me. I won a silver this tournament before the Olympics was very important for me as far as my preparation is concerned. This will be beneficial to him. I thank the Boxing Federation of India, TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and Government of India,” Lovlina said in a video, which was posted by Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mandaviya lauded Lovlina for her performance.

“Congratulations to @LovlinaBorgohai for winning the Silver Medal at Grand Prix 2024. She displayed great skills. Her success in the boxing ring is an inspiration for upcoming athletes. Best wishes for future endeavours,” the sports minister tweeted.

The tournament, being hosted under the aegis of World Boxing, featured four boxers in the women’s 75kg category — Borgohain, Cindy Ngamba of the Refugee Boxing Team, Qian and England’s Chantal Reid — and is being held in a round robin format.

Borgohain managed only one win in the tournament, losing two of her three bouts.

The Assam boxer had registered a hard-fought split decision win in her opening bout over England’s Chantal Reid before losing to Ngamba and Qian.

The 26-year-old, who is the lone Indian competing in the tournament, is preparing for a second Olympic medal.

She is one of six Indian boxers who have qualified for the Paris Olympics.

