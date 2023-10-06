NRL Football Academy Win Youth Club League (U-15) In Sivasagar

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 5: NRL Football Academy, Bokakhat emerged the champion in Zone B(U-15) Youth Club Football League in Sivasagar defeating the Majuli Riverine Club 3-0 in the final played in Peoli Phukan Stadium on Thursday.

The NRL team was leading by 2 goals before the breather with goals from Pabitra Nath and Muza Haddin in the 15th and 30th minutes. In the Second half Pabitra Nath found the net again in the 32 minutes to make it 3-0.

The trophies were handed over by Rajesh Sharma, ED, ONGC, Punaram Mili, president, Sivasagar Spots Association, Manoj Bhagawato, secretary, SSA, Sarat Hazarika, member AFA, Dr. Saumerjyoti Mahanta Principal, Sibsagar Commerce College, Santosh Agarwala, Mrinal Chutia, and Haren Duwora.

Longri Hanche was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. The NRL team reached the final defeating Sivasagar SFCC while the Majuli team entered the final defeating Kakojan FCC.