NZ batter Kane Williamson to miss third Test against India

Updated:
New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Senior batter Kane Williamson will miss the third Test against India at Mumbai to ensure full recovery from a groin injury ahead of the home series versus England, starting from November 28.
Williamson did not play in the first two Tests against India, which the Kiwis won to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
It also ended India’s 18-series winning streak at home dating back to 2012.
The final Test of the rubber will be played at the Wankhede Stadium from November 1.
“Kane continues to show good signs, but isn’t quite ready to jump on a plane and join us,” NZ head coach Gary Stead said in a media release.
“While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he’ll be good to go for England,” Stead added.
The first Test between New Zealand and England will be played at Christchurch.
“The England series is still a month away so taking the cautious approach now will ensure he is ready for the first Test in Christchurch,” Stead said.
The series defeat against the Black Caps has pruned India’s hopes of qualifying for next year’s World Test Championship (WTC) final despite still holding on to the top spot with 62.82 percentage points.
Now, they need to win the third Test against the Kiwis, and also ensure a series victory over Australia in the five-match rubber starting next month.

