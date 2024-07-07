Riyan Parag debuts as first Assam cricketer in national team

Guwahati, Jul 6 (PTI) All-rounder Riyan Parag became the first cricketer from Assam to play for the national team at the senior level as he made his debut against Zimbabwe in a T-20 tie at Harare on Saturday.

“A son’s dream takes flight, and a father’s heart swells with pride! Riyan Parag, you’ve made Assam proud! And what makes it even more special is receiving his Cap from the person who inspired him the most – his father!,” Assam Cricket Association posted on X, congratulating the young player.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal termed it a historic day for the state.

“Our very own @ParagRiyan makes his debut in the Indian Cricket Team as he plays his first T20I match for #TeamIndia against Zimbabwe at Harare,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“#RiyanParag becomes the first Assamese male cricketer to play for India. Proud moment; may be reach the pinnacle of sporting glory,” the former Assam CM added.

The 22-year-old, who did not bowl in his first international match, failed to impress with the bat, being caught out for 2 runs off 3 balls in the fifth over as India chased Zimbabwe’s score of 115 runs.

Zimbabwe pulled off an upset of massive proportions when they stunned the Indian team brimming with an array of Next-Gen stars by 13 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Saturday.

iyan, who was a part of the Indian Under-19 team that won the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, was named in the Indian national squad for the Zimbabwe tour last month.

He has been representing Assam in domestic cricket since 2017 and has been a member of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League since 2018.

Another cricketer from the state, Uma Chetry, had been earlier named in the Indian women’s team but is yet to make her international debut.