31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
type here...

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy ,Chirag Shetty lose No.1 ranking; slip to third in latest BWF list

Sports
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, June 11 (PTI) Premier Indian doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who pulled out of their title defence at Indonesia Open last week, slipped two rungs to third in the latest Badminton World Federation rankings on Tuesday.

China’s Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang are the new men’s doubles No.1s followed by Denmark’s Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen, who jumped two places.

- Advertisement -

The Chirag-Satwik pair won the Thailand Open in May to reclaim the No.1 ranking but suffered loss of form and made a first-round exit from the Singapore Open last month.

The Indians have also pulled out of the ongoing Australian Open.

In men’s singles, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen remained inside top-15, maintaining their 10th and 14th positions respectively.

Kidambi Srikanth dropped four places to be No 32, while Priyanshu Rajawat (No 34) and Kiran George (No 35, up by one place) were the next best Indians.

- Advertisement -

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu remained static at No 10 in the women’s singles rankings.

In women’s doubles, Paris Olympics-bound pair Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa improved one place to 19th.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also climbed one notch to 24th.

The Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist pair had made a last-16 exit from the Indonesia Open.

7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Rifle, pistol team for Olympics announced; Manu Bhaker picked in two...

The Hills Times -
7 Most Beautiful Islands To Visit In India This Summer Top 10 Tourist Places In India During Monsoon 5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India 8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try