Shafali Verma becomes fastest woman double-centurion in Test cricket

Sports
Chennai, Jun 28 (PTI) Dashing India opener Shafali Verma smashed the fastest double-century in the history of women’s Test cricket, eclipsing Annabel Sutherland of Australia during the one-off Test against South Africa here on Friday.

Shafali, 20, scored her double ton off just 194 balls, bettering Sutherland’s feat, which came off 248 balls against South Africa earlier this year.

Shafali also became the second Indian after former skipper Mithali Raj to hit a double century in Test cricket after almost 22 long years here.

Mithali’s 214 had come off 407 balls and the former India skipper achieved during the drawn second Test against England at Taunton in August, 2002.

Shafali struck 23 fours and eight maximums during her attacking knock.

She brought up her twin ton with consecutive sixes of off-spinner Delmi Tucker, followed by a single.

Shafali was finally run out at 205 off 197 balls.

Besides, her opening partner Smriti Mandhana also made an attacking 149 off 161 balls wit the help of 27 boundaries and one six to stitch a formidable opening partnership of 292 runs, which came off in just 52 overs.

India are going great guns against South Africa on the opening day scoring at close to a run-a-ball.

