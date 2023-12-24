Sports ministry suspends recently elected WFI body

NEW DELHI, Dec 24: In a swift move, the Sports Ministry suspended the recently elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body on Sunday following an announcement by President Sanjay Singh.

The decision to organize U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the year’s end has been labeled as “hasty” by the ministry, prompting the suspension.

- Advertisement -

According to reports by ANI, the Sports Ministry expressed concern over the impulsive nature of the announcement, citing a lack of sufficient notice to participating wrestlers and a failure to adhere to the provisions outlined in the WFI constitution.

“This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI,” read the letter issued by the ministry over the suspension.

Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist, was elected the new president of WFI after his panel comfortably won most of the posts in the delayed polls.